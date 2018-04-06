Share on Whatsapp (opens new window)

© Kyodo/Reuters

Hot spot Hinmoedake volcano spews molten lava in an area between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwestern Japan

© Jack Taylor/Getty

Safety dash Some of an estimated 65,000 people who fled violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo wait to be processed at a reception centre in Kyangwali, Uganda

© Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Off to work Alaa Mekdad the clown sets off to the tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza order to entertain Palestinian children in al-Shati refugee camp

© Wissam Nassar/dpa

Border violence Palestinians carry a fellow protester wounded in clashes with Israeli troops between Israel and Gaza

© Toby Melville/Reuters

Crime scene Forensic investigators scour a street in Tottenham, north London, where a teenage girl was shot dead in gang violence

© Vincent Thian/AP

Nose for news Posters warning of the perils of fake news, which has been banned by the Malaysian government, have gone up ahead of elections

© Scott Heins/Bloomberg

Class action Teachers and students rally in the Oklahoma state capitol to demand more funding for public schools

© Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Trunk call A labourer chats on the phone in the shade of a tree adorned by Hindu deities in Kolkata, West Bengal

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Oval office Donald Trump and an assistant launch the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House

© Fang Dongxu/SIPA Asia/dpa

Car park Taxis await their drivers at the start of a shift in Nanjing, China

© Georgi Licovski/EPA

Crack unit Members of the Macedonian special forces mark Nato Day in Skopje, capital of the Balkan nation

© Hector Retamal/AFP

Cleansing rite Haitian voodoo followers take part in Easter ceremonies in Souvenance, a suburb of Gonaives

© Wang He/Getty

Eats shoots and leaves Pandas rest after feasting on bamboo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, before their release into the wild

© Marco Longar/AFP/Getty

Farewell Winnie Members of the ANC Women’s League pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died in South Africa this week

© Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Home team Aboriginals perform at the opening of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia

© Marcelo Chello/EPA

Holding out Brazilian former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is facing imprisonment, waves to supporters from the headquarters of his Workers’ party

© Corinna Kern/Reuters

Easter ritual Orthodox Christian worshippers take part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City