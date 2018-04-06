Listen to this article
Hot spot Hinmoedake volcano spews molten lava in an area between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwestern Japan
Safety dash Some of an estimated 65,000 people who fled violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo wait to be processed at a reception centre in Kyangwali, Uganda
Off to work Alaa Mekdad the clown sets off to the tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza order to entertain Palestinian children in al-Shati refugee camp
Border violence Palestinians carry a fellow protester wounded in clashes with Israeli troops between Israel and Gaza
Crime scene Forensic investigators scour a street in Tottenham, north London, where a teenage girl was shot dead in gang violence
Nose for news Posters warning of the perils of fake news, which has been banned by the Malaysian government, have gone up ahead of elections
Class action Teachers and students rally in the Oklahoma state capitol to demand more funding for public schools
Trunk call A labourer chats on the phone in the shade of a tree adorned by Hindu deities in Kolkata, West Bengal
Oval office Donald Trump and an assistant launch the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Car park Taxis await their drivers at the start of a shift in Nanjing, China
Crack unit Members of the Macedonian special forces mark Nato Day in Skopje, capital of the Balkan nation
Cleansing rite Haitian voodoo followers take part in Easter ceremonies in Souvenance, a suburb of Gonaives
Eats shoots and leaves Pandas rest after feasting on bamboo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, before their release into the wild
Farewell Winnie Members of the ANC Women’s League pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died in South Africa this week
Home team Aboriginals perform at the opening of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia
Holding out Brazilian former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is facing imprisonment, waves to supporters from the headquarters of his Workers’ party
Easter ritual Orthodox Christian worshippers take part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City