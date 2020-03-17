Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

New York is in the middle of a boutique fitness boom. Manhattanites can choose from a wide range of Insta-friendly - but pricey - gyms, offering everything from spin classes to workouts in a giant fridge. But what options are available in poorer neighbourhoods? In this episode, Darren Dodd discusses a tale of two cities with Hannah Kuchler, the FT’s US pharma correspondent.





