Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise rates ‘soon,’ Brainard says

The Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise short-term interest rates “soon” as the US closes in on full employment, inflation heads towards target and global growth assumes a more solid footing, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.

Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s board of governors, said the risks to the outlook are now more balanced than they have been for two years, meaning the central bank should continue along its gradual path towards less accommodating monetary policy.

“Assuming continued progress, it will likely be appropriate soon to remove additional accommodation, continuing on a gradual path,” said Ms Brainard in a speech in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The bullish outlook is striking given Ms Brainard has previously been seen as one of the most dovish policymakers at the central bank. It will reinforce expectations in financial markets that the Fed is gearing up for a rate rise as soon as its meeting this month, with the market focus shifting to a critical speech from Fed chair Janet Yellen on Friday.

In her speech, Ms Brainard also said that as the Fed normalises policy there would be an increasing focus on reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, which was swollen by crisis-era interventions.

She said: