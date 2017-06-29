US banks in rally mode on buyback, dividend bonanza

Party time on Wall Street.

Shares in America’s biggest lenders jumped in early trading on Thursday, with investors cheering their plans to hand back nearly all of the profits they make over the next year to shareholders after passing the latest round of Federal Reserve stress tests.

Banks were among the top gainers in pre-market action:

Morgan Stanley climbed 2.7 per cent;

Citigroup added 2.6 per cent;

Bank of America rose 2.2 per cent;

JPMorgan Chase added 1.8 per cent;

Wells Fargo rallied 1.8 per cent;

Goldman Sachs tacked on 1.3 per cent.

The gains came after the Fed gave their capital plans a green light, indicating that their capital buffers are robust enough to withstand an economic and financial hurricane. As such, the six biggest lenders will dish out almost $100bn to shareholders.

Banks had been under-performing after a strong run following Donald Trump’s election in November. Expectations for regulatory relief have been dimming, and the yield curve has been flattening, something that is considered to be bearish for bank profits since they lend over long time horizons and borrow on short ones. But for now anyway, juicy dividends and buybacks seem to have ignited the enthusiasm of investors.

Meanwhile, the broader equities market was poised to open modestly higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.06 per cent at 2,440. Trading volume tends to dip ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the US next Tuesday.

On the economic docket is the latest reading on US gross domestic product as well as the weekly jobelss claims report.