Democratic leaders have reached a compromise on a deal that would limit who is eligible for $1,400 stimulus cheques. Plus, the FT’s capital markets correspondent Robert Smith unpacks the rapidly unfolding saga behind Greensill Capital and why the supply chain financier is on the verge of filing for insolvency.

