German town halls muffle Erdogan’s message

Angela Merkel is known for a reluctance to tackling political problems head on. But even by the chancellor’s standards, letting town hall bureaucrats take the lead on one of her most sensitive foreign policy questions — relations with Turkey — looks extreme.

Citing local regulations, officials in several towns have dived into international affairs by banning rallies by ministers from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s cabinet.

The visiting ministers were due to campaign among Germany’s large Turkish-origin community for support in Turkey’s constitutional referendum next month, in which Mr Erdogan seeks to increase his presidential powers in a move condemned by critics as authoritarian. But some planned events appear not to have taken local rule books into account.

Citing fire safety regulations, authorities in the mighty northern port of Hamburg on Tuesday stopped Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, from speaking in a wedding hall. The furious minister was later allowed to appear — but only in the residence of the Turkish consul general and before only about 100 people.

Previously in the south-western town of Gaggenau, authorities banned a rally with the Turkish justice minister on safety grounds, saying the hall was too small. In Cologne, permission for the economy minister to speak in a hotel was withdrawn after venue managers said they had been misinformed about the purpose of the event. In the Cologne satellite town of Frechen, he was blocked from appearing at a wedding hall on similar grounds.

While the chancellor has kept a low profile, the town halls have stood their ground, even after Mr Erdogan accused them of “Nazi practices”. Mr Cavusoglu, who is scheduled to meet his counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin on Wednesday, repeated Mr Erdogan’s Nazi comparison.

Mr Erdogan’s plebiscite comes amid a crackdown following last year’s failed military coup, with the jailing of soldiers, police officers, officials and journalists. Germans are particularly outraged by the detention last month of Deniz Yücel, a German newspaper correspondent with dual German-Turkish citizenship.

Ms Merkel has condemned Mr Yücel’s treatment as “disproportionately harsh” and urged Mr Erdogan to respect democracy, the rule of law and media freedom. She has also firmly rejected his Nazi jibe.

But the chancellor has held back from more serious criticism for fear of upsetting the most important element of her ties with Ankara — the accord between the EU and Turkey to curb migrant flows across the eastern Mediterranean.

Her government is not planning any travel bans for Turkish ministers, including Mr Erdogan, who is reported to be considering a campaign trip. Ms Merkel said this week such visits were legally possible as long as proper and timely notice was given.

German politicians are divided about the chancellor’s tactics. Her conservative CDU/CSU bloc mostly backs her. Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Bundestag, told the Financial Times that Ms Merkel was focused on preserving the refugee deal. “I think the chancellor is right to stay calm.”

Other CDU lawmakers argued that freedom of speech applied to all who refrained from incitement. With 1.4m Turkish citizens in Germany, Turkish politicians had a right to campaign even for causes unpopular in Germany, they said.

Özcan Mutlu, an opposition Green parliamentarian, added that bans only allowed Mr Erdogan to “play the victim”.

Other politicians called for a prohibition. André Trepoll, head of Ms Merkel’s CDU in Hamburg, said Turkish politicians could do what they liked in Turkey but “not here in Hamburg or Germany”.

The Association of German Cities, a lobby organisation, called on Ms Merkel’s government to do its job. Ulrich Maly, vice-president, said it was for Berlin and Ankara to decide under what conditions Turkish politicians could campaign in Germany. “This problem should not be dumped on the town halls. This needs foreign policy and diplomacy.”