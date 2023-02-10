© Priscillia Saada © Priscillia Saada

Sacai wool jumper, €640. Louis Vuitton velvet trousers, £2,800, and leather clutch, £2,750. Botter cotton cap, €175. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather shoes, €725. Dinh Van gold necklace, €9,200, gold bracelets (worn as necklace), €5,950 each, and white-gold and diamond ring, POA. Yoga mat, photographer’s own. Water bottle, stylist’s own

Bottega Veneta wool jacket and wool jacquard dress, both POA. 032C cotton cap, €85. Dentro leather, cord and thread Savvas bag, €775. Dinh Van gold earring, €3,600 for pair, and white-gold and diamond ring, POA

Chanel velvet iridescent skirt, £5,395. Charvet lisle yarn short socks, €45. 13 09 SR technical-fabric trainers, €590. Coperni leather Ring Swipe bag, €395. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium Donnie earring, €90 for pair. Vintage T-shirt, stylist’s own

© Priscillia Saada © Priscillia Saada

Rowen Rose wool jacket, €1,500. Dolce & Gabbana structured elastic bustier top, £825, and elastic trousers, £1,350. Louis Vuitton patent-leather Shake slingback shoes, £875. Diesel leather 1DR bag, £265. Hugo Kreit aluminium Barbie Pink Safety earrings, €350. Umbrella, set designer’s own

16Arlington leather Piper coat, £2,950. Lanvin silk-mix minidress, £1,315. Thomasine vintage cotton jersey gloves, €200. Sunnei acetate Prototypo 5 sunglasses (held in hand), €270. Safsafu brass-plated palladium, enamel and Swarovski crystal earrings, €265. Dinh Van white-gold and diamond ring, POA

© Priscillia Saada © Priscillia Saada

Gucci sequin-embroidered tulle dress with detachable resin pearl fringe brooch, £13,580. Mango acrylic Fresa knit pullover (worn around shoulders), €45.99. Carel leather shoes, €380. Hermès leather Haut à Courroies Casaque bag, £17,000

Sunnei cotton Tubo top, €1,250. Tod’s leather skirt with python-effect embossing, £4,250. Annk faux-fur shoes, €200. Dinh Van white-gold and diamond ring, POA. Loewe acetate sunglasses (on ground), €340. 13 09 SR technical-fabric trainers (on ground), €590. Keychain, stylist’s own

Marciano by Guess cotton Suédine trench coat, €300. Courrèges cotton dress (just seen), €850. By Far leather belt, €425. Loewe acetate sunglasses, €340. Coperni faux-leather Mini UFO bag, €690

Model, Maryel Uchida at W360. Casting, Shawn Dezan at Home. Hair, Chiao Chenet at Bryant. Make-up, Lauren Bos at Artlist. Set design, Mathilde Vallantin Dulac at 8 Represent. Photographer’s assistant, Maëlle Joigne. Stylist’s assistants, Amélie Richart and Jules Allegret. Production, Vidhya Rassou and Jonathan Nzaou at Kitten. Thanks to Bandit, Youssef and Greg Saada