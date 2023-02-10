Photography by Priscillia Saada. Styling by Emmanuelle Ramos. Model, Maryel Uchida

Sacai wool jumper, €640. Louis Vuitton velvet trousers, £2,800, and leather clutch, £2,750. Botter cotton cap, €175. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather shoes, €725. Dinh Van gold necklace, €9,200, gold bracelets (worn as necklace), €5,950 each, and white-gold and diamond ring, POA. Yoga mat, photographer’s own. Water bottle, stylist’s own
© Priscillia Saada
© Priscillia Saada

Bottega Veneta wool jacket and wool jacquard dress, both POA. 032C cotton cap, €85. Dentro leather, cord and thread Savvas bag, €775. Dinh Van gold earring, €3,600 for pair, and white-gold and diamond ring, POA 
© Priscillia Saada

Chanel velvet iridescent skirt, £5,395. Charvet lisle yarn short socks, €45. 13 09 SR technical-fabric trainers, €590. Coperni leather Ring Swipe bag, €395. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium Donnie earring, €90 for pair. Vintage T-shirt, stylist’s own
© Priscillia Saada

Rowen Rose wool jacket, €1,500. Dolce & Gabbana structured elastic bustier top, £825, and elastic trousers, £1,350. Louis Vuitton patent-leather Shake slingback shoes, £875. Diesel leather 1DR bag, £265. Hugo Kreit aluminium Barbie Pink Safety earrings, €350. Umbrella, set designer’s own
© Priscillia Saada
© Priscillia Saada

16Arlington leather Piper coat, £2,950. Lanvin silk-mix minidress, £1,315. Thomasine vintage cotton jersey gloves, €200. Sunnei acetate Prototypo 5 sunglasses (held in hand), €270. Safsafu brass-plated palladium, enamel and Swarovski crystal earrings, €265. Dinh Van white-gold and diamond ring, POA
© Priscillia Saada

Gucci sequin-embroidered tulle dress with detachable resin pearl fringe brooch, £13,580. Mango acrylic Fresa knit pullover (worn around shoulders), €45.99. Carel leather shoes, €380. Hermès leather Haut à Courroies Casaque bag, £17,000
© Priscillia Saada
© Priscillia Saada

Sunnei cotton Tubo top, €1,250. Tod’s leather skirt with python-effect embossing, £4,250. Annk faux-fur shoes, €200. Dinh Van white-gold and diamond ring, POA. Loewe acetate sunglasses (on ground), €340. 13 09 SR technical-fabric trainers (on ground), €590. Keychain, stylist’s own
© Priscillia Saada

Marciano by Guess cotton Suédine trench coat, €300. Courrèges cotton dress (just seen), €850. By Far leather belt, €425. Loewe acetate sunglasses, €340. Coperni faux-leather Mini UFO bag, €690
© Priscillia Saada

Model, Maryel Uchida at W360. Casting, Shawn Dezan at Home. Hair, Chiao Chenet at Bryant. Make-up, Lauren Bos at Artlist. Set design, Mathilde Vallantin Dulac at 8 Represent. Photographer’s assistant, Maëlle Joigne. Stylist’s assistants, Amélie Richart and Jules Allegret. Production, Vidhya Rassou and Jonathan Nzaou at Kitten. Thanks to Bandit, Youssef and Greg Saada

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
