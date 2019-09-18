New Zealand has beaten competition from Scotland to win a lucrative deal from Amazon Studios to become the production location for its new Lord of the Rings themed television series.

The South Pacific nation has already built a multibillion-dollar movie and tourism industry on the adventures featuring hobbits, wizards and orcs after New Zealand director Peter Jackson made six films based on the JRR Tolkien novels in the country.

The new television series by Amazon, which will explore storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring — the first of the three epic novels on which the Lord of the Rings films were based — is predicted to be among the most expensive ever produced and support thousands of jobs in New Zealand.

“We knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that is also home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff,” said JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producers of the Amazon production.

Pre-production has already started on the series, which will stream on the Amazon Prime video service. Filming is due to begin in Auckland in the coming months, said Amazon.

The deal with Amazon is a significant win for New Zealand’s screen industry, whose revenues fell 8 per cent to NZ$3.3bn ($2.1bn) in 2018 compared with a year earlier.

Overseas film and TV productions benefit from a 20 per cent cash rebate from the New Zealand government on qualifying spending. A further 5 per cent uplift is available for projects that offer significant economic benefits.

Online entertainment news site Deadline reported Amazon paid up to $250m to acquire rights to the Lord of the Rings prequel series while Hollywood Reporter has speculated the series would cost $1bn to produce.

Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and Will Poulter, who starred in The Maze Runner, are in talks for roles in the fantasy series, according to the publications.

Annabelle Sheehan, chief executive of the New Zealand Film Commission, said Amazon’s decision was testament to the skills, capability and reputation of the nation’s screen industry.

“It will capture the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide and expand connections to New Zealand via Amazon Studios’ significant global audience,” said Ms Sheehan.

A report in the New Zealand Herald said political uncertainty surrounding Brexit had dented Scotland’s bid to win the location deal with Amazon. It reported Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, also held a half-hour conversation with Jeff Bezos, Amazon chief executive, to assure him about safety following the Christchurch attacks earlier this year. The shootings by a lone gunman at two mosques killed 51 people.

The six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films were among most successful franchises in history, netting billions of dollars in revenue for Warner Brothers, the studio that made them.

They have also transformed New Zealand, a country that depends on dairy exports, into a world leader in “film tourism”, despite its remoteness from European and US markets.

A 2016 survey found almost one in five international tourists claimed The Hobbit was one of the reasons they chose to travel to New Zealand.