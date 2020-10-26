Pandemic-struck EU member states hesitate to reach for recovery fund loans due to debt concerns

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pandemic-struck EU member states are worried about debt and are hesitant to reach for recovery fund loans, and a Covid-19 vaccine trial out of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has shown promise in a recent trial. Plus, the FT’s Peter Foster and Judith Evans explain what kind of complications will occur at the UK border after the Brexit transition period ends.





Italy and Spain introduce new pandemic measures

ft.com/content/8d14f560-427c-451f-90df-8b464901d190





EU capitals hesitate over recover fund loans

ft.com/content/1621a33b-b05e-4b2d-b6d1-862a0455c1b9?





Astrazeneca Oxford Covid vaccine trials offer hope for the elderly

ft.com/content/b15446e5-66f7-4e6a-947a-1b638769ff79?





British sausage makers face EU freeze after Brexit

https://www.ft.com/content/a6b205e4-6171-4995-80d8-3f19b42d340a





Private jets take off as wealthy flyers seek to avoid virus

https://www.ft.com/content/17282807-ab86-4333-b6c2-b8128f87fd4f

