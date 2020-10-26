Pandemic-struck EU member states hesitate to reach for recovery fund loans due to debt concerns
Pandemic-struck EU member states are worried about debt and are hesitant to reach for recovery fund loans, and a Covid-19 vaccine trial out of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has shown promise in a recent trial. Plus, the FT’s Peter Foster and Judith Evans explain what kind of complications will occur at the UK border after the Brexit transition period ends.
Italy and Spain introduce new pandemic measures
ft.com/content/8d14f560-427c-451f-90df-8b464901d190
EU capitals hesitate over recover fund loans
ft.com/content/1621a33b-b05e-4b2d-b6d1-862a0455c1b9?
Astrazeneca Oxford Covid vaccine trials offer hope for the elderly
ft.com/content/b15446e5-66f7-4e6a-947a-1b638769ff79?
British sausage makers face EU freeze after Brexit
https://www.ft.com/content/a6b205e4-6171-4995-80d8-3f19b42d340a
Private jets take off as wealthy flyers seek to avoid virus
https://www.ft.com/content/17282807-ab86-4333-b6c2-b8128f87fd4f
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published