Do you want to find out how to do the splits on your mortgage? FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett is not talking about stretching yourself, but instead, how thousands of borrowers are finding their mortgage lender is flexible enough to give them more than one type of mortgage. Next up, nearly a million people reported scam calls, texts or emails from criminals posing as UK tax authority HMRC last year - we tell you how to protect yourself. And finally, despite the rising cost of childcare, statistics show a million parents are not claiming for the tax free childcare they are entitled to - are you one of them?

