Biden turns to autocrats for oil
US stocks dip lower on concerns over this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, a star witness in the 1MDB corruption trial has wrapped up testimony in a Brooklyn courthouse, and US president Joe Biden is courting Venezuela and re-engaging with Saudi Arabia to overcome his oil sanctions against Moscow.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US government bond prices drop ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Tim Leissner’s testimony in 1MDB trial shines light on vast fraud
Having frozen out Putin, Biden is warming to other autocrats
Germany to buy US F-35 jets in first big deal since defence budget boost
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
