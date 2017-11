Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Ganges is one of the world’s most revered watercourses, a lifeline to millions of Indians, but it is also the most polluted river in the world. Jyotsna Singh talks to the FT’s Victor Mallet about efforts to clean up the river and about his latest book, 'River Of Life, River Of Death'.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS