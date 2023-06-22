The large settlements extracted from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank over their relationships with Jeffrey Epstein have put other US banks “on notice” about their potential exposure to a client’s malfeasance, lawyers for women accusing the disgraced financier of sex abuse have said.

“Every financial institution right now should be very carefully reviewing their customer lists and looking at those who have any kind of criminal background and assessing that in a way that has never been done before,” Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for the class of Epstein victims who sued the banks, told the Financial Times, “because now they can be held to account”.

The warning from McCawley, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, comes after the firm, along with co-counsel at Edwards Pottinger, secured a combined total of $365mn in compensation for women who accused the banks of profiting from human trafficking by ignoring warnings about his crimes.

Tens of millions of dollars from Epstein’s estate have already been awarded to women who said they were abused by the financier, whose death in jail in 2019 was ruled a suicide. But such settlements have not drawn a line under the fallout over the late sex offender’s crimes, from Wall Street titans who were forced out over their ties with him, to litigation against the banks where he had accounts.

Hours before a $290mn settlement was reached with JPMorgan last week, Judge Jed Rakoff certified a class of dozens of women seeking to sue JPMorgan. It was the first time a class action was approved for sex-trafficking victims under a US law known as the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

The law, first passed in 2000, was updated to allow victims to sue those who benefit financially “from participation in a [human trafficking] venture”. Plaintiffs were also able to circumnavigate the statute of limitations for negligence claims under a New York law that has temporarily allowed victims of sex crimes to revive time-barred claims.

The Epstein cases have paved “a new way under the law” for survivors of sexual trauma to obtain compensation for what they endured, McCawley said.

Hotel chains, transport companies and even Facebook-owner Meta have previously been targeted with lawsuits brought over illegal trafficking.

One Wall Street lawyer questioned whether the cases would go on to set any kind of precedent, given that they were resolved before any “adjudication on the merits” of the claims could take place.

Two attorneys who appear regularly at the federal court in the Southern District of New York, where the lawsuits were filed, said the plaintiffs were also lucky to have had their cases assigned to Rakoff, who set in motion a speedy pre-trial process that put pressure on the banks to settle.

Yet the deals have provided a boost to lawyers examining the disclosures prompted by the MeToo movement in recent years, who may have merely skimmed the surface of potential corporate exposure.

Banks that have done business with other known criminals may find themselves in jeopardy, even if they had complied with other legal obligations, people close to the JPMorgan case said.

In JPMorgan’s case, the bank fulfilled some of its regulatory duties by filing so-called “suspicious activity reports” about Epstein from as early as 2002. Deutsche Bank paid $150mn to a New York regulator in 2020 over its handling of the Epstein relationship. But neither of those moves were enough to preclude civil lawsuits from private plaintiffs.

JPMorgan, which did not admit any liability as part of its settlement, is not out of the woods when it comes to Epstein litigation. It still faces a claim by the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, over its decision to handle banking for the sex offender. And it has sued its former executive Jes Staley, alleging that he withheld information about Epstein when vouching for him to JPMorgan board members. Staley denies the allegations.

Deutsche Bank also did not admit liability as a part of its settlement.