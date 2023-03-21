The IMF’s board has finally backed a $3bn bailout for Sri Lanka to help relieve a ‘catastrophic’ economic and social crisis, shares in First Republic Bank tumbled 47 per cent on Monday despite a $30bn rescue deposit last week, and Credit Suisse bondholders were in uproar after the rescue deal by rival UBS wiped out $17bn of the failed Swiss bank’s bonds.

