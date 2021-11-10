HTSI food writer Ajesh Patalay © Boz Gagovski

Gavin Houghton Miss Leigh the Pot Head, £390

This Leigh Bowery-inspired “pot head” by interior designer turned ceramist Gavin Houghton is just the thing for stowing wooden spoons and spatulas. It also doubles as a vase. Leigh would be so proud. gavinhoughton.co.uk

Fredericks and Mae chopping boards, from £32

Chopping blocks that will upstage everything else in your kitchen. Made from professional-grade plastic, these boards come in a range of Memphis Group colours, different sizes and shapes. Cutting edge. fredericksandmae.com

Reserva Catalina Cantabrian anchovies, £18

Ever since Spanish chef José Pizarro fed me these sublimely mellow anchovies (which are salted for two years), I have craved some on an almost daily basis. The truffle of tinned anchovies. shop.josepizarro.com

Antoinette incense holder, €102

At a lunch recently, I saw two of these incense holders by Paris artisanal workshop Astier de Villatte being used as salt and pepper dishes: a heap of poivre and sel next to Marie Antoinette’s toppled ceramic head. A statement. astierdevillatte.com

Fiasconaro panettone, £43

This panettone with Sicilian citrus fruits and saffron, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana and pastry company Fiasconaro, would be perfect eaten fresh, turned into pain perdu or layered in a creamy bread and butter pudding. dolcegabbana.com

Inkbird IHT-1P instant-read thermometer, £23.99

The only piece of tech gadgetry on my wishlist is this instant-read thermometer by Inkbird, which also produces multi-probe BBQ thermometers, hygrometers (to measure humidity) and sous-vide cookers that wouldn’t look out of place in A&E. uk.inkbird.com

Ocelot chocolate bars, £22 a month subscription

I’m a sucker for great chocolate packaging. And for great chocolate. So I’d love a subscription to Edinburgh-based chocolatier Ocelot Chocolate. I particularly rate its “Femme” dark milk made from Amelonado cocoa beans grown by women in east Congo (the world’s first female cocoa collective). ocelotchocolate.com

JW Anderson aubergine key fob, £145

A key fob in the shape of an aubergine. I didn’t know that I wanted one until I wanted one. JW Anderson also produces a peach version. How cheeky. mrporter.com

Modernist Pizza, £325

This definitive, 1,708-page, three-volume guide on pizza from the team that brought us Modernist Cuisine and Modernist Bread (including Microsoft’s former chief technology officer Nathan Myhrvold) will tell you everything you need to know about dough and toppings. Just the kind of Mastermind-specialist-topic nerd-fest that I love. modernistcuisineshop.com

White Mausu peanut rayu, six jars for €36

A recent discovery, this sweet/spicy/nutty sauce joins my extensive cache of condiments and works beautifully on everything from eggs to steamed rice to avocado on toast. whitemausu.com

Ondine Platine Skillet, £395

With its solid-brass handle and 316Ti titanium stainless steel, an Ondine pan is a thing of refined beauty and functionality. The brand is the brainchild of Marie Ondine Guerlain, a sixth-generation member of the perfume and cosmetics dynasty, so what do you expect? ondine.com

Alessi The Strongman Nutcracker, £1,000

I love cracking my own walnuts. And this limited-edition “table sculpture” by Marcel Wanders would be my ideal cracker of choice. harrods.com

Lobmeyr pitcher, £500

On a visit to the new Bonadea store in Belgravia (an emporium of jaw-dropping exquisiteness), this handpainted Chinese pitcher by Lobmeyr caught my eye. I’d be scared of dropping it after my fourth round of cocktails, but as jugs go this is a beauty. bonadea.com

Print Tailors spice jars with cork lids and labels, set of six for £12

Thanks to Instagram, I’m in a constant state of pantry envy. These well-appointed spice jars with cork lids and custom labels will restore my faith in my own larder cupboard. printtailors.com

Sittingsuits Artist Edition #1: Orange Dog, £221

Eating alfresco is always fun. But not always practical. Which is why I want one of these Norwegian sitting suits for the colder months. This is what happens when a duffel coat mates with a duvet. The apotheosis of comfort. sittingsuits.com

Clement Knives chef’s knives, from £200

These knives from British knifesmith Tim Westley are made with a zero-waste ethos, using reclaimed steel and in-house recycled plastic. All of them are now forged using discarded nitrous oxide canisters collected from around Hackney Wick. clementknives.com