FT Money editor Claer Barrett on whether you should attempt to hedge your finances against a future Corbyn government. Next she interviews Rich People's Problems columnist James Max on why he won't be wasting his money on a gym membership this January and finally Ed Bowsher tells listeners why more of us are drinking Prosecco.

