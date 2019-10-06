Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Europe’s top court has ruled that individual countries can force Facebook to take down illegal content, including hate speech, both inside the EU and across the world. Malcolm Moore discusses the implications of the ruling for freedom of expression with Mehreen Khan and Madhumita Murgia.





Contributors: Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Mehreen Khan, Brussels correspondent, and Madhumita Murgia, European Technology correspondent, Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

