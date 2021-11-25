We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include EU migration, football, UK energy and UK business & economy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
More than 30 people feared drowned while trying to cross Channel from France
Review calls for radical shake-up of English football
UK to put up £1.7bn to support Bulb in special administration
UK seeks to counter China’s influence with new development investment arm
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published