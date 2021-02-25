Climate scientist on the evolution of the climate change debate
Pilita Clark talks to Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State university, and one of the world’s best-known climate scientists. They discuss the evolution of the climate change debate, from the war on science to denialism, doomism and the forces of ‘inactivism’.
Clips: Nobel Prize, Euronews, Extinction Rebellion, Fox news
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published