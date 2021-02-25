Print this page

Climate scientist on the evolution of the climate change debate

Pilita Clark talks to Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State university, and one of the world’s best-known climate scientists. They discuss the evolution of the climate change debate, from the war on science to denialism, doomism and the forces of ‘inactivism’.

Clips: Nobel Prize, Euronews, Extinction Rebellion, Fox news


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast