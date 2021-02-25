Climate scientist on the evolution of the climate change debate

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pilita Clark talks to Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State university, and one of the world’s best-known climate scientists. They discuss the evolution of the climate change debate, from the war on science to denialism, doomism and the forces of ‘inactivism’.

Clips: Nobel Prize, Euronews, Extinction Rebellion, Fox news

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.