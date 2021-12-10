Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

US consumer prices for November are expected to have increased at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, and workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, have voted to become the coffee shop chain’s first unionised store in the US. Plus, FT markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors are shrugging off the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

US consumer prices expected to log biggest annual gain since 1982 - with Colby Smith

Markets: variant, what variant? - with Katie Martin

Starbucks workers approve first US union at Buffalo store - with Taylor Nicole Rogers

Sackler name to be removed from Metropolitan Museum of Art galleries

