Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

A Starbucks in upstate New York has become the chain’s first unionised store in the US

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/699883ef-69b7-425f-a149-915268ccac82

US consumer prices for November are expected to have increased at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, and workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, have voted to become the coffee shop chain’s first unionised store in the US. Plus, FT markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors are shrugging off the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. 

US consumer prices expected to log biggest annual gain since 1982 - with Colby Smith 

https://www.ft.com/content/f355feab-e9f0-4dfc-bcd7-1759983dfb16

Markets: variant, what variant? - with Katie Martin 

https://www.ft.com/content/c9a674a8-a961-4f7b-be1f-7a6922526296

Starbucks workers approve first US union at Buffalo store - with Taylor Nicole Rogers 

https://www.ft.com/content/99653893-e23a-47ef-be04-6076b7a6e5b3

Sackler name to be removed from Metropolitan Museum of Art galleries

https://www.ft.com/content/2a898811-ddce-40fc-a736-f538ec31d58d

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.