Rupert Murdoch entertains a retreat to the news business

The surprise of Walt Disney’s exploratory talks with 21st Century Fox to buy the bulk of Fox’s entertainment assets is that Rupert Murdoch is willing to relinquish a large part of his news and entertainment empire.

The fact that Fox has in effect put most of itself up for sale has come as a shock not only to minority shareholders but some executives at Fox and News Corp, the other half of the Murdoch family-controlled business. Mr Murdoch, 86, has always been an acquirer by nature, not a seller.

If Fox sells its film and television studio, along with US cable entertainment networks, the remainder might form a diminished broadcaster and sports and news cable company. Fox would still own Fox News, its valuable if controversial cable news network, along with the Fox broadcast network.

But the logic of consolidation applies to news and well as entertainment. Given that News Corp only split from Fox in 2013, there would be some sense in bulking up by putting them back together. Mr Murdoch would have returned to where he started in news and information, albeit wealthier.

It would also raise questions about family succession, given that James Murdoch, chief executive of Fox, is primarily an entertainment executive and less fond of news than his father or Lachlan Murdoch, his brother. Some executives think that the dismembering of Fox could lead to James Murdoch’s departure.

So it is a seismic event within the Murdoch family business, without even considering the implications for Sky, the UK satellite broadcaster in which Fox currently holds a 39 per cent stake. Fox’s effort to buy the rest of Sky’s equity has run into regulatory hurdles in the UK, frustrating the Murdochs.

It shows the power of changes sweeping film and television entertainment as Netflix and Amazon makes programmes that are streamed to subscribers rather than having to be broadcast by cable and satellite operators. That is placing pressure on Disney and other more traditional companies to respond.

The Murdochs have never been too sentimental about business — aside from Rupert Murdoch’s historic attachment to newspapers — so they may simply be responding to the fall in the Fox share price. That, along with a failed attempt to buy Time Warner, has left them under pressure.

But it upsets the delicate balance that Rupert Murdoch seemed finally to have gained by splitting Fox from News and placing James and Lachlan in the management of the two companies as his heirs apparent. The structure worked suitably for two sons; demolishing it would not.

The writer is the FT’s chief business columnist