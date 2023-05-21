FT Executive Education 2023: Top 50 combined ranking
The combined FT ranking of top 50 executive education providers (below) is based on the data behind the two main rankings for custom and open-enrolment non-degree programmes.
HEC Paris tops the combined ranking for its strong performance for custom programmes, tailored to the needs of individual organisations, and open courses, to which anyone can apply.
Iese in Barcelona is second in the combined table and tops the open-enrolment ranking. Duke Corporate Education in the US, which topped the custom ranking, does not appear in the combined table as it does not offer open-enrolment courses.
Financial Times Executive Education rankings 2023
View the twin main rankings of custom and open-enrolment executive education programmes
Custom programme ranking mini profiles
Top for custom programmes: Duke CE
Duke Corporate Education, in the US, was last number one in the custom ranking in 2014. It rose one place in the ranking from 2022 to head the custom table again. Duke CE is also top in two other categories: programme design and teaching methods and materials. Its strong connection with clients was highly praised. The school does not appear in the combined table as it does not offer open-enrolment courses.
Top for overseas programmes: IMD
IMD, in Switzerland, holds onto its top position from last year for overseas programmes in the custom programme ranking, based on the large number of courses developed for clients in more than one country. It also performed well overall, coming seventh in the ranking. The school’s faculty was particularly commended.
Top for future use: ISB
The Indian School of Business ranks top for future use of its custom programmes. Clients say they are highly likely to return to the school and recommission the same courses. ISB is sixth for growth in revenues from custom courses and 11th for international client locations.
Top in Latin America: Fundação Dom Cabral
Brazil’s Fundação Dom Cabral is the highest placed custom school in Latin America and 11th overall. It also makes the top five in the categories for programme design, faculty, level of interaction between clients and school, plus teaching methods and materials.
Highest newcomer: Iéseg
Iéseg is the highest new entrant in the custom table. The French school is 58th overall and in the top 10 for both faculty diversity — based on citizenship and gender of the teaching staff — and the global reach of its customised programme teaching.
Biggest riser: Grenoble
Grenoble, in France, climbed 21 places in the custom table, to 39th — the biggest riser. High clientratings for effectiveness of follow-up sessions added to its success, as did the likelihood customers would return to the school for other custom programmes.
Open programme mini profiles
Top for open programmes: Iese
The Spanish school heads the open ranking for the first time since 2011. It reached the top spot for international location, measuring the global reach of its open courses. Iese is also number one for partner schools, based on the quantity of programmes taught with other accredited institutions.
Top for aims achieved: HEC Paris
Second overall in the open programme ranking and top of the combined table, HEC Paris (pictured top) is also first for aims achieved — the extent to which personal and professional expectations were met. The school is also first in categories including course design, follow-up and quality of teaching methods and materials. Participants praised good interaction with faculty.
Top for faculty diversity: Henley
No other school in the open course ranking could match the diversity of Henley’s faculty, based on citizenship and gender. The UK school was up six places in this category compared with last year. It is also ranked in the top 25 in six other categories, including course design.
Top in Asia: Kaist
South Korea’s Kaist is joint 21st and the top school in Asia for open programmes. Kaist is seventh for follow-up and networking opportunities. The school also performed well in the preparation category.
Highest new entrant: FGV EAESP
In 36th place, Fundação Getulio Vargas is the highest new entrant and a top five Latin American school in the open ranking. The Brazilian school performed well in course follow-up and new skills and learning.
Biggest riser: EMLyon
Rising 20 places to joint 21st, EMLyon makes the biggest leap in the open ranking, based on the quality of its participants, the global reach of its open courses, and faculty diversity according to citizenship and gender.
