The combined FT ranking of top 50 executive education providers (below) is based on the data behind the two main rankings for custom and open-enrolment non-degree programmes.

HEC Paris tops the combined ranking for its strong performance for custom programmes, tailored to the needs of individual organisations, and open courses, to which anyone can apply.

Iese in Barcelona is second in the combined table and tops the open-enrolment ranking. Duke Corporate Education in the US, which topped the custom ranking, does not appear in the combined table as it does not offer open-enrolment courses.

Financial Times Executive Education 2023: The top 50 schools* Rank School Country Open ranking Custom ranking 1 HEC Paris France/Qatar 2 3 2 Iese Business School Spain/US/Germany/Brazil 1 4 3 Insead France/Singapore/UAE 4 2 4 Esade Business School Spain 3 12 5 London Business School UK/UAE 6 8 6 IMD Switzerland/Singapore 7 7 7 Fundação Dom Cabral Brazil 7 11 8 University of Michigan: Ross US 15 6 9 Essec Business School France 12 10 10= SDA Bocconi School of Management Italy 14 9 10= ESMT Berlin Germany 20 5 12 Edhec Business School France/UK/Singapore 10 15 13 ESCP Business School France/UK/Germany/Spain/Italy/Poland 17 14 14= University of St Gallen Switzerland 9 22 14= University of Oxford: Saïd UK 5 31 16 Western University: Ivey Canada/Hong Kong 19 23 17 Stockholm School of Economics Sweden 13 26 18 Nova School of Business and Economics Portugal 29 16 19 Ipade Business School Mexico 27 18 20 Henley Business School UK/South Africa/Denmark/Finland 21 25 21 Warwick Business School UK 32 17 22 Incae Business School Costa Rica 17 35 23 EMLyon Business School France/China/India 21 28 24 Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics Portugal 31 21 25 Eada Business School Barcelona Spain 16 47 26 Ceibs China/Switzerland/Ghana 40 19 27 Vlerick Business School Belgium 24 33 28 University of Cambridge: Judge UK 26 38 29 Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU US 61 20 30 York University: Schulich Canada/India/Costa Rica 33 43 31 WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management Germany 25 57 32 Gordon Institute of Business Science at UP South Africa 41 44 33 Kedge Business School France 39 51 34 University of Porto — FEP | PBS Portugal 42 46 35 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad India/UAE 45 45 36 Fundação Getulio Vargas — FGV EAESP Brazil 36 55 37 Aalto University Finland/Singapore 59 32 38 Universidad de los Andes School of Management Colombia 28 67 39 Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University Netherlands 57 40 40 NHH Norwegian School of Economics Norway 37 63 41 Indian School of Business India 65 29 42= Indian Institute of Management Bangalore India 47 53 42= Audencia France 37 69 44= Lagos Business School Nigeria 43 65 44= UCT Graduate School of Business South Africa 63 48 46 Skema Business School France/Brazil/US/South Africa/China 67 30 47 ISEG — Lisbon School of Economics and Management Portugal 59 52 48 Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany 52 62 49 BI Norwegian Business School Norway 51 65 50 Kozminski University Poland 57 71

Financial Times Executive Education rankings 2023 Iese and Duke CE © Alamy Stock Photo View the twin main rankings of custom and open-enrolment executive education programmes

Custom programme ranking mini profiles

Top for custom programmes: Duke CE

© Alamy Stock Photo

Duke Corporate Education, in the US, was last number one in the custom ranking in 2014. It rose one place in the ranking from 2022 to head the custom table again. Duke CE is also top in two other categories: programme design and teaching methods and materials. Its strong connection with clients was highly praised. The school does not appear in the combined table as it does not offer open-enrolment courses.

Top for overseas programmes: IMD

IMD, in Switzerland, holds onto its top position from last year for overseas programmes in the custom programme ranking, based on the large number of courses developed for clients in more than one country. It also performed well overall, coming seventh in the ranking. The school’s faculty was particularly commended.

Top for future use: ISB

© Robert Harding/Alamy

The Indian School of Business ranks top for future use of its custom programmes. Clients say they are highly likely to return to the school and recommission the same courses. ISB is sixth for growth in revenues from custom courses and 11th for international client locations.

Top in Latin America: Fundação Dom Cabral

Brazil’s Fundação Dom Cabral is the highest placed custom school in Latin America and 11th overall. It also makes the top five in the categories for programme design, faculty, level of interaction between clients and school, plus teaching methods and materials.

Highest newcomer: Iéseg

© Charles Platiau/Reuters

Iéseg is the highest new entrant in the custom table. The French school is 58th overall and in the top 10 for both faculty diversity — based on citizenship and gender of the teaching staff — and the global reach of its customised programme teaching.

Biggest riser: Grenoble

© Hemis/Alamy

Grenoble, in France, climbed 21 places in the custom table, to 39th — the biggest riser. High clientratings for effectiveness of follow-up sessions added to its success, as did the likelihood customers would return to the school for other custom programmes.

Open programme mini profiles

Top for open programmes: Iese

The Spanish school heads the open ranking for the first time since 2011. It reached the top spot for international location, measuring the global reach of its open courses. Iese is also number one for partner schools, based on the quantity of programmes taught with other accredited institutions.

Top for aims achieved: HEC Paris

Second overall in the open programme ranking and top of the combined table, HEC Paris (pictured top) is also first for aims achieved — the extent to which personal and professional expectations were met. The school is also first in categories including course design, follow-up and quality of teaching methods and materials. Participants praised good interaction with faculty.

Top for faculty diversity: Henley

No other school in the open course ranking could match the diversity of Henley’s faculty, based on citizenship and gender. The UK school was up six places in this category compared with last year. It is also ranked in the top 25 in six other categories, including course design.

Top in Asia: Kaist

© Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea’s Kaist is joint 21st and the top school in Asia for open programmes. Kaist is seventh for follow-up and networking opportunities. The school also performed well in the preparation category.

Highest new entrant: FGV EAESP

In 36th place, Fundação Getulio Vargas is the highest new entrant and a top five Latin American school in the open ranking. The Brazilian school performed well in course follow-up and new skills and learning.

Biggest riser: EMLyon

© Lucille Cottin/Alamy

Rising 20 places to joint 21st, EMLyon makes the biggest leap in the open ranking, based on the quality of its participants, the global reach of its open courses, and faculty diversity according to citizenship and gender.