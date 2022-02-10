Drone warfare
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Widespread use of unmanned aircraft is changing the balance of power
Governments and militias around the world, from Ukraine to Ethiopia, have a new and powerful weapon at their disposal: armed drones. Gideon talks to Ulrike Franke of the European Council on Foreign Relations about how this is changing the balance of power and causing growing concern about civilian casualties.
Clips: WSJ, CBS,Sky News
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published