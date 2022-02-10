Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Widespread use of unmanned aircraft is changing the balance of power 

Governments and militias around the world, from Ukraine to Ethiopia, have a new and powerful weapon at their disposal: armed drones. Gideon talks to Ulrike Franke of the European Council on Foreign Relations about how this is changing the balance of power and causing growing concern about civilian casualties.

Clips: WSJ, CBS,Sky News

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


