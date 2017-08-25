Russian activist dies after assault at Nemtsov memorial in Moscow

A Russian political activist has died after being beaten up while guarding a memorial for murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, in a harsh reminder of the growing public violence against Kremlin critics.

Ivan Skripnichenko, a 35-year-old cameraman and video editor, died on Wednesday in a Moscow hospital, eight days after being punched in the face by an unknown attacker, fellow activists said on Friday.

“We are all in shock,” said Sergei Kireev, co-ordinator of the group of activists who maintain and guard the pictures, flowers and candles on a bridge next to the Kremlin where Nemtsov was shot dead in February 2015.

Although it remains unclear whether Mr Skripnichenko’s death was a direct consequence of the attack, the incident has heightened fears among people critical of the Kremlin for their personal safety.

Several Kremlin critics have been attacked in recent months, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had green dye thrown in his face twice over the past year, resulting in temporary partial loss of vision in one eye.

People guarding the Nemtsov memorial have regularly been harassed. The government has rejected requests to rename the bridge or establish an official memorial tablet to commemorate Nemtsov, but supporters continue to lay down flowers and pictures in the spot where he was killed. Activists have been holding round-the-clock vigils as the municipal authorities regularly try to remove the unofficial memorial.

Unidentified thugs have repeatedly descended on the murder site alongside municipal cleaning squads, manhandling activists standing guard there. Mr Skripnichenko had been the target of one such attack in early May, which he described in a video interview afterwards.

Mr Skripnichenko checked himself into hospital on Tuesday several days after the assault, which had left his face covered in hematomas. Hours later he was pronounced dead.

“There is too little medical information, so we don’t dare claim that his death was the direct consequence of the attack,” said Mr Kireev. But Andrei Margulyov, a retired teacher who also regularly stands guard at the memorial, said: “Maybe it was a brain hematoma, maybe it was a bloodclot. But to us it is obvious that he died as a result of that attack.”