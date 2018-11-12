Thank you for your help!

US student loan debt is ballooning at a dangerous rate. Total debt topped $1.5tn this year and studies suggest that nearly 40 per cent of borrowers are likely to default on their loans by 2023. But this is not the only bad news for the higher education sector in America, writes Rana Foroohar in her column.

Just as bad is that most US education is now disconnected from the needs of both students and the labour market, Rana notes. Rather than acquiring vocational skills that will equip them for the workplace, young people are increasingly pushed towards getting a qualification — usually in the form of a four-year college degree.

The solution, she suggests, is for government to work with businesses, talking to employers about what skills they need and putting money into programmes that foster those skills.

Wolfgang Münchau asks whether British Remainers can count on the EU to extend the Brexit deadline of March 29, 2019, with growing appetite for a second referendum.

Luigi Zingales argues Milton Friedman’s notion that a company’s only duty is to maximise value for shareholders is mistaken. Shareholder welfare, not value, should be the priority, he writes.

Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer of Microsoft, warns that as world leaders meet in Paris to commemorate the first world war, governments and business must fight a growing threat from cyber weapons.

What you’ve been saying

In response to “Messy desks and benign neglect allow new ideas to grow”, Muppet says:

I had a boss back in the day. His desk was the size of a table tennis table, totally covered with nests of papers to the point where removing one sheet somewhere had a landslip effect several feet away. And yet if I went in and asked him for an item he could reach (dig) for it instantly (I had to help deal with the jenga effect).

There is a point when the Apple image fades: letter from Vicky Sakellson, Scarsdale, NY, US — Friday’s most read letter

You are right on when it comes to Apple. Not being a teenager or the wealthy parent of one, for more than a decade I bought iPhones, iMacs, MacBook Pros and desk devices because of their functionality for work and home and for what I perceived to be better quality, and an overall fun experience. No more. Unlike his predecessor Steve Jobs, who truly cared for the experience that these devices enabled, Mr Cook focuses on the bottom line. His strategy may keep the boat afloat for a while, but not for long. There comes a point where the image fades and smarter ideas take control. I for one started looking elsewhere.

In response to “How Britain can fix its creaking social care system”,Underminer says:

What annoys me is people who need care but reject the concept of means testing. I agree some sort of comprehensive, cross-subsidising, insurance based system is needed, but until this is introduced those that have means must pay: local authorities don’t have the cash.

