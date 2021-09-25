Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we analyse Boris Johnson’s trip to America, his address to the UN, his one-to-one with President Joe Biden and the health of the so-called special relationship. Joining to discuss are our political editor George Parker, and political and diplomatic correspondent Laura Hughes.

Plus, we’ll be looking forward to the Labour party conference in Brighton next week. Keir Starmer has published a 14,000 word pamphlet setting out his vision for the country, but is anyone listening? Chief political correspondent Jim Pickard will discuss along with special guest John McTernan, the former Labour advisor and sometimes FT writer.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





