The Kitchen is a knuckleheaded knock-off of Steve McQueen’s Widows set in Hell’s Kitchen, New York. We all know what community lives there. The Murphia; the Irish Cosa Nostra. Unlike The Farewell, this gangland thriller is fearless drivel and therefore obdurately enjoyable.

Melissa McCarthy is the touchy-feely wife who toughens up when “widowed” by a husband’s jail sentence. Also newly slammered are the better halves of black Tiffany Haddish and blanched-white Elisabeth Moss, a star who with Us and The Handmaid’s Tale is fast becoming the punchbag who punches back in the #MeToo era.

Director and co-writer Andrea Berloff goes to few places we don’t expect. As bang-bang replaces kiss-kiss in the women’s lives, the Murphia men still un-jailed are neutered or eliminated with violent, improbable ease. Domhnall Gleeson plays a strawberry-blond Death Angel who helps out with corpse dismemberment. (OK, we didn’t quite expect that.) And by the end we have received the message loud, clear and mellifluously feminist. Dulce et decorum est pro matria mori.

★★★☆☆