Photography by Josh Hight. Styling by Julian Ganio

Front: Jack McDonagh wears Margaret Howell cotton poplin shirt, £345. MHL. by Margaret Howell cotton drill shorts, £195, and leather shoes, £285. New & Lingwood cotton socks, £25. Back: Adidas x Craig Green Polta Akh rubber trainers, £180
Front: Zuhair Abdulkadir wears Fendi perforated-macramé coat, POA, cotton knit top, £1,250, macramé knit socks, £110, and leather slippers, POA
Front: Nimie Weimin Li wears Gucci acetate glasses, £260. Back: Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello straw hat, £475
Jaiden Watson wears Dior silk shirt, £1,000, and tulle long-sleeved T-shirt, £2,450
Jack Lovekin wears Prada ripstop jacket, £2,130, ripstop shorts, £790, techno-knit leggings, £605, and techno-knit socks, £160
Front: Logan de Monchaux-Irons wears Louis Vuitton wool jacket, POA, wool trousers, £695, and suede trainers, £820. Back: Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £9,500
Reza Shipkolye wears Dolce & Gabbana linen top, £675, cotton vest, £130, and cotton trousers, £945
Left: Chester McKee wears Paul Smith wool-mix suit jacket, £745, merino wool sweater, £215, and cotton shirt, £285. Polo Ralph Lauren linen shirt, £109. Right: George Kirkup-Delph wears Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen jacket, £1,540. Paul Smith merino wool sweater, £215, and cotton shirt, £285. Polo Ralph Lauren linen shirt, £109. Bunney gold signet ring, POA
Front: Cole Quirke wears Giorgio Armani silk/viscose jacquard jacket, £1,400, and silk/viscose jacquard trousers, £890. Back: Lewis Taylor wears Ermenegildo Zegna cashmere/linen top, £840. Necklace, model’s own
Front: Lewis Taylor wears Ermenegildo Zegna cashmere/linen top, £840, and silk trousers, £1,240. Necklace and earrings, model’s own. Back: Cole Quirke wears Giorgio Armani silk/viscose jacquard jacket, £1,400, and silk/viscose jacquard trousers, £890
Haris Khan wears Gucci velvet jacket, £2,200, cotton/silk polo shirt, £1,060, cotton/wool crêpe trousers, £775, and leather sandals, £695. Bunney gold Curb Change bracelet and gold signet ring, both POA. Models, Cole Quirke, Jack Lovekin, Jack McDonagh, Jaiden Watson, Logan de Monchaux-Irons and Reza Shipkolye, all at XDIRECTN; George Kirkup-Delph and Zuhair Abdulkadir at models1; Chester McKee and Haris Khan at Tomorrow Is Another Day; Nimie Weimin Li at Revolt; Lewis Taylor. Casting, Quentin McQueen at xdirectn. Hair, Roxane Attard using Hair by Sam McKnight. Grooming, Grace Sinnot using Tom Ford Beauty. Photographer’s assistants, Freddie Hare, Jack Snell and George Nicolaides. Stylist’s assistant, Tiziano Viticchie. Production, Rosco Production
