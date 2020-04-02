Science will overcome the pandemic caused by Covid-19. Within a few months, researchers have already identified the enemy in its smallest details, deciphered its strategy of mass destruction, and developed tools to track it down. Most importantly, weapons to kill the virus and protect us from its resurgence are already emerging.

All over the world, researchers and industrialists have understood that only an unprecedented mobilisation of collective intelligence will efficiently fight this pandemic. Knowledge sharing has never been organised so quickly and so transparently. Essential results are exchanged and made available in real time to the entire scientific community. Barriers between disciplines are blurring to address the multiple threats that we are facing. The remarkable involvement of economists in the search for concrete solutions to this systemic crisis is striking in this respect.

Rapid and efficient translation of these scientific advances for the common good of European citizens requires urgent action of the EU leadership. Indeed, now is the time to establish and implement an EU strategy to address the big challenges that every member state is facing: first, getting out of confinements and lockdowns in a rational and orderly manner; second, organising large-scale evaluation of the most promising treatments; and third, accelerating the development of vaccines, the only lasting solution to the crisis.

Prof Michel Goldman

Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in Healthcare,

Université Libre de Bruxelles,

Brussels, Belgium