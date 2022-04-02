This week, guest host Marc Filippino discusses the FT's war coverage in Ukraine with our Editor, Roula Khalaf. How does a news organisation make decisions during wartime? Then Marc talks with Maria Stepanova, author of In Memory of Memory, which was short-listed forthe Booker Prize last year. Maria tells us why so many intellectuals are leaving Russia and what it’s like to be Russian and against the war.

Links and mentions from the episode:

–Key coverage of the war in Ukraine is free to read: https://www.ft.com/content/77ab8dcf-cb02-4e57-aff0-85c8a84f5a1f

-In late March the FT published an exchange on NATO’s red lines between our Chief Economics Commentator Martin Wolf and Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator Gideon Rachman: https://www.ft.com/content/7640ea89-cc1f-4e41-a64f-95e88de19454

–Maria Stepanova, ‘The War of Putin’s Imagination’: https://www.ft.com/content/c2797437-5d3f-466a-bc63-2a1725aa57a5

–Maria’s International Booker Prize shortlisted novel is called ‘In Memory of Memory.’ Here’s a quick review we ran when it first appeared in English: https://www.ft.com/content/bad0513d-f67c-4e0e-9b2d-962040fa6422

–This weekend’s FT Magazine cover story, ‘21 days in Ukraine: a diary’: https://www.ft.com/content/391232c8-b05c-480f-a189-4e9e21d1bd4a#comments-anchor

–You can also keep up with FT coverage by following @financialtimes on Instagram and Twitter.

–Marc Fillipino is on Twitter at @mfilippino and hosts the FT News Briefing. You can listen at the following link, or by searching for ‘FT News Briefing’ wherever you get your podcasts: https://www.ft.com/ft-news-briefing

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Garrett Tiedemann.

