Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party was set for a minority government win in Canada’s general election, SoftBank floats a $9.5bn proposal to take control of WeWork, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu abandons attempts to build a governing coalition, researchers at IBM claim that Google is wrong to say it is the first to achieve “quantum supremacy” and three drug distributors, as well as two pharmaceutical companies, sketch out a $48bn proposal to settle lawsuits related to the US opioid epidemic.

