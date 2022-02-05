HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

As she marks her 50th birthday, we are delighted to celebrate Crown Princess Mary of Denmark this weekend with a cover story for which we were invited to Frederik VIII’s Palace in Copenhagen. Born in Tasmania and raised as an outdoorsy child, the Crown Princess has made an unusual journey into one of Europe’s oldest monarchies. Running around barefoot in Hobart, and by no means a royal-watcher, she could not have imagined she would one day marry the future King of Denmark, with whom she has four children.

Crown Princess Mary in the palace’s lift © Hasse Nielsen

The Danish royals make a stark contrast with the Windsor clan

Having suffered few scandals or missteps, the Danish royals make for a stark contrast with other European royals, especially the beleaguered Windsor clan. Its success (one 2020 poll found 84 per cent of Danes are in favour of their monarchy) has been largely attributed to the Crown Princess who, in her near two decades of public service, has created a template for modern princesshood by which other royals may be compared. The Duchess of Cambridge – a decade younger than Mary and a former “commoner” too – is one figure who immediately springs to mind. Both have faced extraordinary media scrutiny, raised young families with an emphasis on nurturing some normality, and steered an obsession with their comportment towards causes that might do a greater public good. Anyone observing Catherine’s evolution as a princess would assume that she has been taking notes.

In Denmark, Crown Princess Mary has long used her role as a platform. Having galvanised a global conversation around sustainability, lately her attention has been focused on issues of education and mental health. In Anders Christian Madsen’s profile, we find out a little more about her life. As a study in how to walk the line between pageantry and progress, it’s a fascinating read.

Birley’s homewares range includes (clockwise from left) porcelain dinnerware, from £90, porcelain teacup, £70, beech-wood and brass peppermill, £125, Murano olive-oil bottle, £595, lead-free-crystal Venini tall glass, £110 (set of two), and tumbler, £110 (set of two), martini glass, £40, and glass salt dishes, £55 each © Michael Sinclair

Robin Birley may not be a royal, but when it comes to tastemakers, the son of Mark Birley and Lady Annabel Goldsmith (of the fabled London nightclub) follows a noble line. Recently, the businessman and Tory donor has been preoccupied with 5 Hertford Street, his private members’ club in Mayfair, which has prompted the birth of a new homewares line. Jackie Daly gets an exclusive preview of the collection, as well as clues to Birley’s future plans. Do you feel tempted to get the Hertford look, with its Ginori 1735 dinner plates and Murano glassware? One look at the fabulous multicoloured pepper mills designed for Birley by his old friend and designer Willie Landels, and I must declare myself all in.

Polo Ralph Lauren denim Trucker jackets, £205 each. Jessica McCormack blackened gold and diamond Gypset hoop earrings, £15,900, rose-gold and blackened platinum link Ball n Chain short necklace, £19,250, blackened white- and rose-gold and diamond Gem Clip short necklace, £16,750, yellow-gold, diamond and blackened gold link Chi Chi double-row necklace, POA, and blackened white- and rose-gold and diamond Gem Clip long necklace, £18,750 © Jennifer Cheng

On the question of taste: do you mix your metals when it comes to jewellery? It may sound insignificant but it’s a subject provoking hot debate. Many people have strong preferences when it comes to wearing white, rose or yellow gold. Some people (OK, yes, I admit, it’s me) blanch even at carrying handbags with non-jewellery matching hardware, or gold bangles with a silver buckle on their shoes. But it turns out I’m being deeply square and overly traditional: the modern way is in the mix. Maria Fitzpatrick talks to the jewellers combining different coloured metals in their collections to tempt the doubters, while Aylin Bayhan and Jennifer Cheng have created a set of pictures to show you how to wear the whole damn lot.

@jellison22