Company chiefs warn they will fight moves to raise corporate taxes and the minimum wage

Company leaders have warned they will fight Biden Administration moves to raise corporate taxes and tighten regulation, and earnings reports show that big US banks had a strong end to 2020 thanks to trading. Plus, the FT’s Javier Espinoza continues his conversation with the European Commission’s competition and digital policy chief, Margrethe Vestager, about the future of big tech regulation.





Business to Biden: prepare for a fight over tax and minimum wage

https://www.ft.com/content/7027014e-9478-4320-97ee-a1c8144b4638





Vestager warns Big Tech to cooperate or face patchwork of laws across EU

ft.com/content/2bd619a2-dee0-492a-b397-73a0ba00e369?





Morgan Stanley posts record profit as trading booms

https://www.ft.com/content/0f44d1b7-d79f-4c2a-b45e-d4c2d0ce4637

