UK Politics podcast

The aftermath of the Manchester terror attack

May 27, 2017

Discussion and analysis of U.K. and U.S. politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents. A week in which Britain was shaken. And how Labour and Ukip will tackle terrorism. With George Parker, Sam Jones, Matt Singh and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne.