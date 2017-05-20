UK Politics podcast

The aftermath of the Manchester terror attack

Discussion and analysis of U.K. and U.S. politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents.

A week in which Britain was shaken. And how Labour and Ukip will tackle terrorism. With George Parker, Sam Jones, Matt Singh and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.