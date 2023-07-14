All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which fantasy film won the 2018 Oscar for Best Picture?

Which Stravinsky opera of 1951 has a libretto co-written by W H Auden?

Which browser was launched by Microsoft in 2015 as part of Windows 10?

Which two-word phrase, derived from Latin, means “unbecoming of one’s position”?

Which brand of instant food was launched in Britain by Golden Wonder in 1977?

Which comic character of the 2000s had the catchphrase “”Yeah, but no, but yeah, but”?

What’s the British name for the group of stars known in America as the Big Dipper?

Which five-letter word can mean a spy, a factory or a snooker shot?

In 2001, the US Food and Drug Administration granted fruit growers permission to call one their products a “dried plum” instead of what?