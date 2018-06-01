FT Series World Cup 2018 The stories, players and data you need to be ready for kick-off on June 14 © Nigel Buchanan Lionel Messi v the rest Will Argentina finally stop asking their superstar to win the World Cup single-handed? new Friday, 1 June, 2018 World Cup 2018: can one billionaire save Russian football? As fans fret about the hosts’ performances, Sergei Galitsky believes he can transform the sport Thursday, 31 May, 2018 Luis Suárez: redemption in Russia? Get ready for the next act in the Uruguayan’s World Cup drama new Friday, 1 June, 2018 They weren’t expecting to be at the World Cup but… Fans in Egypt, Iceland, Panama, Peru and Senegal tell FT correspondents how it feels new Friday, 1 June, 2018 Morocco — a team of Europeans Simon Kuper on the footballers choosing between two homelands new Friday, 1 June, 2018 Dele Alli: not to be underestimated Henry Mance on England’s latest enigma new Friday, 1 June, 2018 More from this Series What kind of football fan hates Mesut Ozil? Neil O’Sullivan on the strange case of Germany’s playmaker new Friday, 1 June, 2018 The alternative World Cup sticker album Artist have produced these cool collectors’ items new Friday, 1 June, 2018 Do you speak ‘World Cup’? A bluffers’ guide to global football-speak new Friday, 1 June, 2018