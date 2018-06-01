FT Series

World Cup 2018

The stories, players and data you need to be ready for kick-off on June 14

© Nigel Buchanan
Lionel Messi v the rest

Will Argentina finally stop asking their superstar to win the World Cup single-handed?

World Cup 2018: can one billionaire save Russian football?

As fans fret about the hosts’ performances, Sergei Galitsky believes he can transform the sport

Luis Suárez: redemption in Russia?

Get ready for the next act in the Uruguayan’s World Cup drama

They weren’t expecting to be at the World Cup but…

Fans in Egypt, Iceland, Panama, Peru and Senegal tell FT correspondents how it feels

Morocco — a team of Europeans

Simon Kuper on the footballers choosing between two homelands

Dele Alli: not to be underestimated

Henry Mance on England’s latest enigma

More from this Series

What kind of football fan hates Mesut Ozil?

Neil O’Sullivan on the strange case of Germany’s playmaker

The alternative World Cup sticker album

Artist have produced these cool collectors’ items

Do you speak ‘World Cup’?

A bluffers’ guide to global football-speak

