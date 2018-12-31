The leading sides in Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election both claimed early success as the count got under way on Monday, setting the stage for volatile days ahead as official results drift in.

Ahead of Sunday’s historic election the only reliable polls gave opposition leader Martin Fayulu a 28-point lead over President Joseph Kabila’s chosen successor, the former interior minister Emmanuel Shadary. But after almost 18 years in power many observers said they believed Mr Kabila’s ruling coalition would still win.

“There is absolutely no way Mr Shadary can lose”, Barnabe Kikaya, Mr Kabila’s chief diplomatic adviser told the Financial Times, late on Sunday at a building in the capital, Kinshasa, where the ruling party was running its own vote count. The cavernous room was filled with banks of phones and computers, as party officials prepared to collate results from more than 1m ruling party election observers nationwide.

Across town, Mr Fayulu said reports from the opposition’s observers throughout the country indicated a massive vote for his campaign. “One thing is certain, what happened today has organised the definitive departure of the Kabila regime,” Mr Fayulu said. “If Mr Shadary thinks he’s won, he’s dreaming,” he said.

The stakes are high. Congo has only held four elections since independence from Belgium in 1960 and has never had a transfer of power via the ballot box. Mr Kabila, in office since 2001, was due to step down in 2016 but elections were delayed and he held on to the presidency.

Mr Fayulu, backed by the wealthy opposition leaders Moise Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba — both excluded from the race — was one of the few opposition candidates with the financial resources to run a genuinely national campaign, criss-crossing the country in a private jet.

Official results are not expected until January 6 but initial counts from individual polling stations indicated that Mr Fayulu probably performed best in Kinshasa — a sprawling metropolis of 11m people. The other main opposition candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, is the head of Congo’s biggest opposition party but early results suggested he had not done as well as the lesser-known Mr Fayulu.

At two polling stations in a church in Kinshasa’s Matete district, vote counts pasted to the wall on Monday showed Mr Fayulu had won 63 per cent and 69 per cent of the vote respectively.

However, delays to voting due to heavy rain meant turnout in both polling stations was less than 50 per cent.

In other opposition bastions in the capital turnout was even lower. At one polling station in the Limete stronghold of Mr Tshisekedi, voters had to wait six hours for polls to open. To compensate, the voting station remained open until 2am the next morning but only 33 per cent of registered voters managed to place ballots, according to Joseph Matoka the senior election commission official at the site.

Across the country faulty or missing equipment and untested electronic voting machines introduced this year for the first time led to chaotic scenes.

Mr Fayulu claimed the difficult voting conditions, particularly in opposition areas, were created by the independent electoral commission, also known as the CENI, to suppress the vote. “[We have identified] an electoral disorder planned by CENI completely in the pocket of the regime in place to steal from the Congolese people their sovereignty”, he said.

In contrast, early unofficial results from Maniema province, the home of Mr Shadary, indicated average turnout of more than 90 per cent and commanding victories in many constituencies for Mr Kabila’s man.

The CENI has so far rejected criticism of the vote, stating the election passed off successfully in many areas.