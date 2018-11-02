FT Series

Mountain Living

Live the high life: a round-up of how to enjoy a change in altitude

Asia’s snowflake generation: China’s skiers flock to Japan

The property prices of snow-sure resorts in the region are soaring

Climate change threatens Alpine resorts

Ski areas are working hard to diversify, but property prices in many places are on the slide

Hot property: mountain living

From a timber-clad outpost in Chile to a Canadian château

Planks for the memory: Norway’s wooden ski tradition

Ronning Treski creates natural equipment that can also adorn walls between seasons

Patagonian property attracts adventure capitalists

The South American region’s natural beauty and conservation perks attract overseas buyers

Adirondack Park seeks to revive the great camps of the Gilded Age

Area already offers seclusion but a developer hopes to make a big noise in the woods

When is a waste incinerator also a ski slope?

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels’ latest infrastructure project is more than just the world’s greenest rubbish burner

Snow-sure Val d’Isère aims for Courchevel’s crown

The high-altitude resort is aiming to become the most sought-after ski destination in the Alps

The ski maker of London

A new company offers bespoke skis handmade in the unlikeliest of settings