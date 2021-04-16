Global equities reached new heights and Treasuries rallied sharply on Thursday on the back of upbeat economic data in the US, and Dubai has become the first city to sign a contract with an autonomous taxi manufacturer. Plus, US president Joe Biden imposed new sanctions on Moscow on Thursday. The FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how investors reacted.
Global stocks hit record highs on strong economic data
https://www.ft.com/content/c1ee361d-6ee6-4697-ba8a-865542bb4704
Biden imposes tough new sanctions on Moscow
https://www.ft.com/content/b2bf1be3-a10c-4963-9deb-8a6b319e9363
Dubai strikes deal with Cruise to roll out self-driving taxis
https://www.ft.com/content/33f3f86b-2558-4344-98b0-5c3cd529e93f
Flying cars finally prepare for take-off
https://www.ft.com/content/3ca1338d-3c31-4c70-ac09-12a0870212e3?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published