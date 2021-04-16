Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global equities reached new heights and Treasuries rallied sharply on Thursday on the back of upbeat economic data in the US, and Dubai has become the first city to sign a contract with an autonomous taxi manufacturer. Plus, US president Joe Biden imposed new sanctions on Moscow on Thursday. The FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how investors reacted.





Global stocks hit record highs on strong economic data

https://www.ft.com/content/c1ee361d-6ee6-4697-ba8a-865542bb4704





Biden imposes tough new sanctions on Moscow

https://www.ft.com/content/b2bf1be3-a10c-4963-9deb-8a6b319e9363





Dubai strikes deal with Cruise to roll out self-driving taxis

https://www.ft.com/content/33f3f86b-2558-4344-98b0-5c3cd529e93f





Flying cars finally prepare for take-off

https://www.ft.com/content/3ca1338d-3c31-4c70-ac09-12a0870212e3?

