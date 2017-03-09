Morrisons steals John Lewis’s clothes

Wm Morrison and John Lewis have long embodied opposite ends of the high street, nay, the country. One is named after the founder of an egg and butter stall in Bradford Market; the other after the owner of a draper’s shop on Oxford Street. Ne’er t’twain shall meet — until perhaps now. Because not only has Morrisons taken to women’s attire — albeit jackets of the bomber, not the Barbour, variety — it is also outdoing its Waitrose-owning rival in financial performance.

On Thursday, Morrisons reported rises in both like-for-like sales and operating profit for the first time in four years, while John Lewis said operating profit ignoring one-off benefits fell — leading to a fourth year of lower payouts for partners. Indeed, in their treatment of stakeholders, the retailers now appear to be wearing each other’s clothes. Morrisons is raising its “colleague bonus” to 9 per cent of profit and giving shareholders an 8.6 per cent higher dividend, covered twice by earnings. John Lewis is cutting partners’ profit share to 6 per cent of earnings — the lowest since 1954. It said it needs to strengthen its balance sheet. Morrisons instead pointed to £670m of free cash generation and net debt down £522m, ahead of target.

What the groups have in common is pressure from rising import costs. John Lewis talked of cost inflation only intensifying. Morrisons warned of the impact on imported food prices. But the latter’s stakeholders may come to appreciate an essential point of difference: a miserliness in other areas redolent of northern stereotypes. Last year, Morrisons reduced operating costs by £393m, taking three-year savings to £1bn, by improving the cost of goods, procurement and productivity. Its operating margin rose 17 basis points. John Lewis may have less scope. It has just been upbraided by the advertising watchdog over a breach of its price pledge. It only managed to be “Never knowingly undersold since 1925” by taking a deal off its website. Presumably, just before half past seven.

Premier crew

Not many captains of the oil industry are as well-travelled as Tony Durrant, writes Alan Livsey. Progressing from energy banker on the shores of the City to skipper at Premier Oil, he’s seen the length and breadth of the seas.

That would include the North Sea, on which Premier depends to lift its hull out of trouble. Laden with £2.2bn of net debt — well over three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — Mr Durant has had to bow to Premier’s creditors more than once.

Thursday’s full-year results brought more news of financial restructuring. Triggered by Premier’s purchase of Eon’s North Sea assets a year ago, agreement among a varied group of banks, straight and convertible bondholders took a while but is now done. A covenant increase to more than seven times ebitda may give comfort to executives but sounds alarm bells, too. Even travelling towards that horizon would risk disaster for the company.

However, better news comes from the fact that Premier has made an after-tax profit, even if only with help from HM Revenue & Customs. And the Eon assets, bought for £120m, have already paid for their passage — so much so that Captain Tony felt he could write up the fair value to £200m.

He and his investors await the start-up of the Catcher project in the North Sea from late this year. As long as oil price volatility doesn’t rock the boat — a big if — smoother sailing can be expected over the next 18 months.

Scotland’s grand Slam?

Martin Gilbert has a duty of care, not just to staff and shareholders of Aberdeen Asset Management but to Aberdeen itself, writes Kate Burgess. The company that he co-founded and now plans to merge with Standard Life of Edinburgh is a standard bearer for the Granite City (even if most employees are based in London).

Naming the combined venture will have to be delicately handled. The market has already adopted a less-than-delicate moniker — Staberdeen — in anticipation of job cuts to come.

If, however, racehorse naming conventions are observed, the new name can have up to 18 characters (but no numbers) and should hark back to the dam and the sire: for example, Inside Information out of Private Account and Pure Profit. On that basis, the progeny of Aberdeen and Standard Life of Edinburgh might be Granite Joe, Stock Rock, Stony Heart, Mediocrity Endures or — if it can’t use numbers — Fixed Fees.

Fear not, Aberdonians and staff. The new entity will more likely end up as an amalgam and acronym — perhaps Standard Life Aberdeen Management, or Slam. Unless, of course, the architects of the new business are sensitive to the theory of nominative determinism.

