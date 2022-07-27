Welcome to our summer Food & Drink-themed mini-series! Every Wednesday for the next four weeks, an expert will teach us something new. Lilah’s first guest is the chef and well-known food writer Andy Baraghani, who recently came out with a cookbook called 'The Cook You Want to Be'. He teaches us how to take the food that excites us, the food we grew up on and the food that we like now, and build it all into a personal home cooking style.

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Andy’s cookbook is called The Cook You Want to Be

– Andy’s Kuku Sabzi recipe: https://youtu.be/OJFoIfzY7eI

– “I Hid Who I Was for So Long. Until I Became a Cook.” https://www.bonappetit.com/story/andy-baraghani-cooking-and-identity

– The series on Iranian cooking that Andy worked on with his mother for Saveur in 2012: https://www.saveur.com/article/Kitchen/Behind-the-Story-Iran/

This episode was produced by Molly Nugent. Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

