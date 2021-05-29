What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground
Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV
Further reading:
Cummings exposes dangers of a lightweight leader and a dysfunctional system
Hancock admits some patients with Covid were moved into care homes
Relations between Johnson and cabinet secretary fray over Cummings ties
Cummings’ testimony reveals fatal flaws of the British state
Cummings launches stinging attack on Johnson and handling of Covid crisis
Lessons of Dominic Cummings’ testimony are still to be learnt
UK aid cuts ‘directly hamper’ fight against HIV, warn politicians and Aids groups
Cutting aid undermines the vision of Global Britain
Africa feels the brunt of UK foreign aid cuts
