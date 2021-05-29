What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV

