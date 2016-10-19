Trump refuses to commit to accepting vote, Airbnb faces NYC eviction and a plea against helicopter parenting

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump refused to guarantee that he would accept the result of the US election if he loses, in a fiery third and final presidential debate in which Hillary Clinton accused her Republican rival of being a “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a YouGov poll, 49 per cent of respondents said Mrs Clinton won the debate, while 39 per cent thought Mr Trump the victor. Here is what FT readers thought. (FT, YouGov)

In the news

Airbnb faces fight for survival in NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo is preparing to sign a bill that would in effect end the home-sharing company’s business in New York City. The San Francisco-based company has waged a last-minute campaign to thwart the law, which would impose fines of up to $7,500 on any host who advertised short-term accommodation through Airbnb. (FT)

Alleged Russian hacker held in Prague A Russian citizen accused of hacking targets in the US was arrested by police in the Czech Republic, less than two weeks after Washington formally accused Moscow of cyber attacks against US organisations. (FT)

BHP Billiton aims for 50% of workforce to be women by 2025 The Anglo-Australian miner said raising the proportion of women among its 65,000 employees was “the right thing to do” and would improve performance. Women make up about 17 per cent of BHP staff. (FT)

Mission to Mars European space scientists are waiting anxiously to discover whether they have made a first successful touchdown on the red planet. The Schiaparelli lander launched for the red planet but, after a shaky landing, the European Space Agency was left wondering whether the continent’s first attempt to land a craft on Mars in more than a decade was successful. (Reuters)

First Saudi Arabia bond sale raises record $17.5bn The kingdom’s haul in its debut sovereign debt issue eclipsed Argentina’s bond sale this year to become the largest debt issue by an emerging economy. (FT)

The woman hunting down Russia’s banking ‘banditry’ When Elvira Nabiullina took over as governor of Russia’s central bank, she came face to face with a sobering statistic: regulators listed as many as 150 banks that were regularly involved in dubious transactions. After an unprecedented three-year purge of the dark corners of Russian finance, that number is down to “no more than about 10”, Ms Nabiullina says. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Theresa May The British prime minister heads to her first EU summit with her fellow European leaders wondering whether she’s ready to flesh out her sound bite: “Brexit means Brexit”. They may be disappointed. (FT)

Join the debate: What is the best deal for Britain’s economic and political relationship with the EU?

Food for thought

Trump and the Kazakh connection An FT investigation found evidence that a Trump venture has links to an alleged money-laundering network. (FT)

Meet Donald Trump’s biggest backer Rebekah Mercer is using her billionaire father’s fortune to back the Republican nominee. Is she out to dismantle the GOP in the process? (FT)

Asma al-Assad breaks her silence The Syrian first lady — and London-born former investment banker — sat down for a 30-minute interview with Russian state-broadcaster Russia 24. She condemned western sanctions on Syria and the western media portrayal of the conflict, which has killed about 500,000 people while displacing millions of others. Mrs Assad’s husband has been accused of war crimes. (Atlantic)

How machines can learn to be racist As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, we must be careful about what we are teaching our robots. (ProPublica)

A plea against helicopter parenting A Silicon Valley dad turned his yard into a playground where kids can run, jump, play and maybe get hurt without adult supervision. Not all of his neighbours were thrilled. (NYT)

The greatest role of Bill Murray’s life has been playing Bill Murray The enigmatic, acclaimed actor did not participate in this story. Obviously. (WaPo)

Video of the day

Coal country confronts Clinton and Trump Voters in America’s coal country tell the FT’s Barney Jopson what they think of the two presidential candidates. (FT)