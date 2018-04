Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

While the main global polluters China and the US have started to curb emissions, India is moving in the wrong direction. Jyotsna Singh discusses India’s energy policy and why coal continues to play such a big role in meeting the country's growing energy demand, with the FT’s Kiran Stacey.





