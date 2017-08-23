Carillion hits record low on rescue fears

Carillion hit a record low on Wednesday as concerns deepened that the support services group was struggling to put together a rescue refinancing.

Many investors had been expecting Carillion to deliver half-year results before trading began, which would have matched its 2016 reporting schedule. However, Carillion’s profit warning in early July had pushed back the release to September and a further update on Tuesday warned not to expect anything before September 29.

Carillion closed 11.4 per cent lower at 42.6p. That gave the stock a market capitalisation of just £183m, compared with debt-like liabilities that UBS has estimated at about £1.6bn — about equal to the broker’s enterprise valuation on the group’s core support services division.

A mixed wider market left the FTSE 100 barely changed by the close, up 0.91 points at 7,382.65.

Media companies were weaker after WPP cut its full-year target and said organic sales had gone negative for the first time since 2009.

WPP declined 10.9 per cent to £14.20, which alone cost the FTSE more than 8 points. ITV was 1.9 per cent lower at 162.6p, Informa faded 1.3 per cent to 691p and DMGT was off 1 per cent to 617p.

Auto Trader weakened 4.8 per cent to 338.9p on about twice the average daily volume.

Persimmon faded 0.8 per cent to £25.80, with Canaccord taking the housebuilder off its “buy” list on valuation grounds.

Meggitt rose 2.5 per cent to 510p after Jefferies upgraded the maker of aircraft braking systems to “buy” with a 600p target. Research spending has peaked and new products are entering production so the benefit to revenue should become more visible within the next 12 months, Jefferies said.

Doorstep lender Provident Financial bounced 12.1 per cent to 661p after Tuesday’s profit warning and resultant 70 per cent slump. Numis and SocGen both issued “buy” advice.

Potential compensation costs and ringfencing of its Vanquis bank might mean Provident runs short of capital, warned Numis. However, Provident’s banking and home credit divisions can still deliver a sustainably attractive return on equity so, assuming solvency is not called into question, the stock is an “only for the brave” buy at just 3 times historic earnings, Numis said.

RhythmOne, the online advertising specialist formerly known as Blinkx, rose 2.7 per cent to 38p after confirming that it was in talks to buy US peer Yume. The companies were reported in 2015 to have had unsuccessful merger talks. Yume began a strategic review in November.