The government should not be required to publish its shortlist of candidates to lead the Bank of England, because it would deter people from applying, governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

The chancellor, Sajid Javid, has faced calls from MPs to be more transparent about the process of replacing Mr Carney, which has been delayed because of the difficulty of choosing his successor before the outcome of Brexit is known, and potentially just before a change of government.

Mr Carney told the parliamentary Treasury committee that there was still “ample time” for a smooth handover to his successor before his term ends in January next year, since the government had indicated that the process was on track — noting that his counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, had been appointed only weeks before taking up the post.

Answering a question from the public, submitted to the committee by Twitter, he said that the process for appointing the BoE governor was now more transparent than that at the US Federal Reserve and ECB, and that it would be counterproductive to publish the names of those shortlisted.

“There’s a balance in terms of encouraging as many people as possible to apply, and absolute transparency throughout the process,” he said.

Asked whether he would be willing to extend his term again, should the government fail to name his successor in time, he said it was “far too early” to consider a hypothetical scenario.