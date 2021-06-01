The FT guide to divorce Our experts share their insights on how to make the best of a separation © Klaus Kremmerz The Good Divorce GuideThe amicable split is not just the preserve of celebrities and the super-rich. With the right advice, it can be quicker, kinder and a lot less costly too1 hour ago Remarry by all means — but don’t forget the pre-nupFinancial planning cuts risk of family rows and disputed legacies Divorce lawyers to the wealthy: ‘The pandemic has been a real wake-up call’Some rich celebrities and entrepreneurs have found it just as hard to get along with their spouses in lockdown as anyone else Covid lockdown is tough on couplesBeing cooped up together 24/7 puts an extra strain on relationships, but there are upsides Sex and the citiesUrban life will thrive as long as people marry late and divorce often We’re getting divorced — should we share a lawyer?It’s all perfectly amicable and my husband has suggested we instruct one family lawyer for both of us More from this Series Divorce: what happens when our home is owned by a trust?Understanding assets held in trust during a divorce — and should you withhold a percentage of cash from a builder until the job is completed to your liking? How to get divorced — and keep your fair share of the assetsCoronavirus prompted a surge in inquiries to divorce lawyers but complicates the financial process of ending a marriage The right to divorce — literary lessons on break-upsIs parting ways worth the emotional cost? Fiona Shackleton: ‘Divorce is either quick torture or slow torture’The lawyer for royals and the ultra-rich on the pandemic boom in break-ups — and why she still believes in marriage