Daily briefing: US Russia sanctions, Trump-China trade and Japan

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump has reluctantly signed legislation imposing sweeping new sanctions on Russia, while lashing out at the bill as “seriously flawed” and “unconstitutional”. Mr Trump said he had decided to sign the bipartisan bill, which sailed through both houses of Congress with broad support, “for the sake of national unity”. However, he lambasted the legislation for giving Congress the authority to act as a check on any White House attempts to lift sanctions on Russia — saying it violated the Constitution and past Supreme Court rulings.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump also endorsed legislation that would cut legal immigration to the US in half and prioritise education and skills rather than family ties. (FT)

In the news

White House talks trade action against China

The Trump administration is considering its first major trade action against Beijing, with officials engaged in “serious discussions” about launching a probe into a Chinese intellectual property regime that requires foreign companies to transfer technology to local subsidiaries and partners. (FT)

Breakthrough as scientists edit genes in human embryos

Scientists have for the first time corrected a genetic defect in newly created human embryos, demonstrating that contentious “gene editing” technology could prevent the transmission of some inherited diseases to future generations. The breakthrough marks a major milestone but also raises the controversial prospect of “designer babies”, with genes edited to increase intelligence or athleticism. (FT)

China FX regulator joins fight against offshore M&A

Beijing is investigating fraudulent declarations of domestic assets made to obtain overseas loans, regulators said on Wednesday, as part of a broader crackdown on capital outflows. But the forex regulator took pains to reassure that the common practice of pledging domestic assets against loans issued by Chinese banks’ overseas branches for trade or investment — known in Chinese as neibao waidai — was still legal as long as borrowers complied with regulations. Here’s William Pesek on how China’s debt troubles are rapidly going global. (FT, NAR)

German carmakers try to head off diesel backlash

Germany’s carmakers promise to upgrade millions of diesel vehicles to reduce their harmful emissions, as they scramble to head off a mounting backlash against a technology that is critical to the future of the German auto industry, at a “diesel summit” in Berlin on Wednesday. “They might as well not bother”, says the FT’s John Gapper: diesel is dying and the only question is how long it will take. (FT)

When a Chinese chatbot goes rogue

Social media platform Tencent removed a bot called BabyQ, co-developed by Beijing-based Turing Robot, after it appeared to go rogue, answering questions such as “Do you love the Communist party?” with a simple “No”. It also pulled XiaoBing, a chatbot developed by Microsoft, which was demonstrating similar characteristics. Here’s Anjana Ahuja on how robot behaviour is creeping beyond our control. (FT)

US regulators move to loosen Volcker rule

A bank regulator appointed by Donald Trump has taken a first step towards loosening the Volcker rule banning banks from placing market bets with their own capital, targeting a post-crisis prohibition that is reviled on Wall Street. (FT)

Neymar nears record transfer fee

Neymar is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in the history of football, after FC Barcelona allowed the Brazilian player to begin talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a record-breaking transfer that would trigger a buyout clause on his existing contract worth €222m. (FT)

The day ahead

BoE rates decision

The Bank of England releases its inflation report alongside a decision on benchmark interest rates on Thursday. Since the central bank’s last quarterly report, views on its Monetary Policy Committee have become more delicately poised, with three of the eight officials voting to lift rates in June, though few observers expect a rise this time round. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Can Japan provide answers to the west’s economic problems?

From ‘Brexit Britain’ to Trump’s US, developed economies are seeking alternative models — might Japan be it? (FT)

The whitewashing of Dunkirk

Two takes on how the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster perpetuates the false British myth that obscures the role that the UK’s oppressed colonial subjects played in both that major battle and the entire second world war. Here’s Oxford professor Yasmin Khan, and UK-based writer Sunny Singh. (NYT, Guardian)

The story behind Fox’s concocted Seth Rich story

The Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of President Trump worked in concert under the watchful eye of the White House to concoct a story about the death of a young Democratic National Committee aide, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The explosive claim is part of a lawsuit filed against Fox News by Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network. The suit was obtained exclusively by NPR. (NPR)

My Buddy

Singer Patti Smith memorialises her old friend, the playwright Sam Shepherd, who died: “We knew each other for such a long time. Our ways could not be defined or dismissed with a few words describing a careless youth. We were friends; good or bad, we were just ourselves. The passing of time did nothing but strengthen that.” (New Yorker)

Moment of truth for bitcoin

A bitter ideological dispute over how to scale bitcoin has led to a breakaway version of the currency. Because of the way bitcoin is designed, if this breakaway copy gains traction with miners, corporations and users — something we could know within a few hours or days — it could immediately expand bitcoin’s lifetime money supply to 42m from 21m. That makes the bitcoin fork a judgment of Solomon moment. Only a decisive win by either side will prevent bitcoin from splitting itself apart. Who, if anyone, gives way in the event of a stand-off will be a telling indicator of what really motivates the community. (FT)

Video of the day

How the developed world is losing out

The most important transformation of recent decades has been the declining weight of high-income developed countries in global economic activity. The change is all about the rise of Asia and, most importantly, of China. (FT)