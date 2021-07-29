Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Pret A Manger Ltd news.

Pret A Manger is brewing a move into coffee vending machines, joining a rush of other UK businesses to have introduced automated coffee dispensers as the sector battles rising staff costs and low footfall from commuters.

The London-based sandwich chain has trademarked the name “Pret Express” under the class of “vending machines” and “coffee vending and dispensing machines”, according to an Intellectual Property Office filing. It has also trademarked “Pret Perks”, suggesting plans to create a loyalty or incentive scheme following the success of its £20-a-month coffee subscription.

The move into vending machines is the latest in a series of rapid changes by Pret since the beginning of the pandemic when lockdowns wiped out its traditional office-working customer base.

It will put it into direct competition with Costa, which announced on Tuesday that it would be trialling “the world’s first integrated self-serve coffee machine” that can serve both hot and cold drinks.

Costa said the machines would offer more than 500 different drinks from hot flat whites and cappuccinos to vanilla lattes and “iced fruit cordials”. The Coca-Cola-owned chain already operates more than 10,000 coffee vending machines in the UK, the majority of which are in petrol stations.

Last month Carluccio’s, the Boparan-owned restaurant group, said it was trialling self-service coffee machines with the supermarket chain Budgens. Other leading players in coffee vending include Sainsbury’s and Starbucks, although both currently operate fewer than 1,000 machines each.

Jeffrey Young, chief executive of the research group Allegra World Coffee Portal, said that the stigma attached to cold or watery vending machine coffee was “no longer an issue” as technology had advanced to become “closer and closer to the real barista experience”.

With staff shortages pushing up the wages of hospitality sector workers, he added, the idea of running vending machines instead had become more attractive and this subsector had already grown by between 10 and 20 per cent so far this year.

“You now have a situation where in a train station, for example, it might not be economical to have a fully fledged barista café while the opportunity to put coffee into a train station that can operate 24 hours is becoming more compelling,” he said.

The elimination of wage costs meant that margin on vended coffee could be as much as 20 per cent more than on barista-made drinks.

For Pret, which cut about 25 per cent of its global headcount during the pandemic and took out £150m emergency bank loans, the move is the latest in a series of efforts to diversify away from its traditional city centre markets.

It has also introduced retail ranges of ketchup, coffee and croissants, and launched Pret kiosks in Tesco stores last month.

The JAB Holdings-backed brand said: “We don’t comment on speculation and we obviously take out trademarks all the time.”

The group has registered seven Pret trademarks since January 2018.