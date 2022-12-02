Brussels is pushing EU member states to agree to a $60 ceiling on global purchases of Russian oil and emerging market stocks and bonds are staging a strong rebound. Plus, a push by the UN to tighten corporate rules around net-zero pledges is sending shudders through some boardrooms, and the world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, erupted this week after lying dormant for nearly 40 years.

Mentioned in this podcast:

